The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Report Shows Trump DHS Wrongfully Spied On Portland BLM Protesters

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

Report Shows Trump DHS Wrongfully Spied On Portland BLM Protesters

The revelations come in a revised April, 2021 report that previously had been heavily redacted.

The original, redacted report contained horrifying details of a totally inept federal response combined with a determination to smear the protesters as violent antifa activists, despite a lack of evidence. Few of the hundreds of federal law enforcement officers that were deployed to Portland in the summer of 2020 had been trained in crowd control, OPB then reported. Instead, Trump’s Department of Homeland Security, led by loyalists
Chad Wolf and Ken Cuccinelli, obsessively focused on demonizing the protesters with a reckless disregard for their rights.

The revised report provides new details on those efforts and they are just as horrifying. Wolf and Cuccinelli requested “baseball cards,” i.e. intelligence dossiers, on every one of the thousands of Portland protesters. But DHS’ Intelligence and Analysis personnel put together baseball cards on only those who had been arrested or charged with “violent acts,” according to a recent OPB report. That was bad enough.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/report-shows-trump-dhs-wrongfully-spied

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version