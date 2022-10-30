Report Shows Trump DHS Wrongfully Spied On Portland BLM Protesters

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 30 October 2022 14:22 Hits: 3

The revelations come in a revised April, 2021 report that previously had been heavily redacted.

The original, redacted report contained horrifying details of a totally inept federal response combined with a determination to smear the protesters as violent antifa activists, despite a lack of evidence. Few of the hundreds of federal law enforcement officers that were deployed to Portland in the summer of 2020 had been trained in crowd control, OPB then reported. Instead, Trump’s Department of Homeland Security, led by loyalists

Chad Wolf and Ken Cuccinelli, obsessively focused on demonizing the protesters with a reckless disregard for their rights.

The revised report provides new details on those efforts and they are just as horrifying. Wolf and Cuccinelli requested “baseball cards,” i.e. intelligence dossiers, on every one of the thousands of Portland protesters. But DHS’ Intelligence and Analysis personnel put together baseball cards on only those who had been arrested or charged with “violent acts,” according to a recent OPB report. That was bad enough.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/report-shows-trump-dhs-wrongfully-spied