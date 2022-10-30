The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ronna McDaniel: Blaming GOP For Paul Pelosi Attack Is 'Just Unfair'

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel protested on Sunday after a Fox News host suggested that her party might bear responsibility for the attack on Paul Pelosi.

During an interview on Fox News Sunday, host Shannon Bream confronted McDaniel with a Washington Post column that blamed Republicans for Pelosi's violent attack.

Bream noted that the paper called the attack the "all-but-inevitable conclusion on Republicans' increasingly violent and threatening rhetoric toward their political opponents."

"What do you make of that accusation?" Bream asked McDaniel.

"Well, I think that's unfair," the Republican Party chair answered. "I think this is a deranged individual. You can't say people saying let's fire Pelosi or let's take back the House is saying go do violence."

"It's just unfair," McDaniel continued. "And I think we all need to recognize violence is up across the board. Lee Zeldin was attacked. We had an assassination attempt against Brett Kavanaugh. And Democrats didn't refute — didn't repudiate that. Joe Biden didn't talk about the assassination attempt against Brett Kavanaugh."

According to McDaniel, the man who attacked Pelosi would have been released already if he attacked someone else.

