'Crappy Advice': Sarah Palin Lashes Out At Her Own Campaign

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 30 October 2022 14:31 Hits: 5

One of the great things about the upcoming Congressional election in Alaska is that we can watch Sarah Palin, a Trump-backed candidate, lose twice. Yay for us. Palin lost a special House election in early September, sending Mary Peltola, a Democrat, to Congress until January. So, she will face off against Peltola and other opponents soon to fill Alaska's lone congressional seat from 2023 onward.

However, things must not be going well for Sarah, and it's not surprising since she failed to garner more support from Republicans in her state. And not just voters. Alaska's Republican senator Lisa Murkowski threw her support behind Peltola this week.

On Steve Bannon’s Real America's Voice, Palin blasted her own campaign. I'm thinking that's not a good look. She said that she is managing her campaign now since consultants give her "crappy advice," She added that she stopped asking people for donations because she is relying on her reputation with Alaska voters to carry her to victory.

"I gotta wonder if they're in it for the right reasons because sometimes they give crappy advice and effort," she said. "So, I'm doing a lot of this myself. I'm not going to ask people for donations, which ticks off those in my campaign, who, and other campaigns (?), you know, because they look at this like a business, and they get a cut of funds raised. I don't ask people for money."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/crappy-advice-sarah-palin-lashes-out-her