Paul Pelosi Attacker Brought Bag Of Zip Ties To Assault: Report

The man who has been accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), was holding a bag that had zip ties when he broke into the family's home.

A source familiar with the investigation told CNN that 42-year-old David DePape was thought to have "had with him a bag that contained multiple zip ties, among other things."

The suspect reportedly shouted, "Where is Nancy?" before attacking Pelosi with a hammer.

DePape faces multiple charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and burglary.

