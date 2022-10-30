'Evil': Trump Is Losing His Sh*t As Legal Walls Close In Around Him

Articles

Monday will not be a good day for Donald Trump as prosecutors are set to tell jurors about the ex-president's real estate and golf resort empire that ran (allegedly!) a scheme spanning 15 years to dodge payroll taxes. Trump isn't stupid when it comes to cheating. Trump Org. gave executives an extraordinary amount of compensation for untaxed "perks," including luxury cars and rent-free fancy pants Trump-branded apartments. After 15 years of cheating, he's run out of time.

Trump's longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg is set to be a key witness, and he will flip like a pancake on a hot griddle. As expected, Trump took to his failing Truth Social platform to lash out, calling the entire United States "evil."

"A Democrat pushed "Fringe Benefits" case, having to do with deductions on the use of a company car (2), a company apartment, and payments to a school for the education of a company executive's grandchildren, will begin on Monday, coincidentally right before the big Midterm Elections," he wrote. "There has not been such a case (Criminal) brought in the United States before, handcuffs for the Executive, and all. Democrat "Peekaboo" James is also happening just before the Election, a NO NO. Disgraceful!!!"

"The Witch Hunt continues, and after 6 years and millions of pages of documents, they've got nothing," he added. "If I had what Hunter and Joe had, it would be the Electric Chair. Our Country is Rigged, Crooked, and Evil - We must bring it back, and FAST. Next stop, Communism!"

