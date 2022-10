Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 29 October 2022 11:55 Hits: 5

The Arizona candidates for governor couldn't be more different. Democrat Katie Hobbs is the current secretary of state. Her challenger, Kari Lake, is a fervent election denier endorsed by Trump.

