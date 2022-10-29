Articles

Published on Saturday, 29 October 2022

In this live taping of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast in Washington, D.C., Nate and Galen break down the current FiveThirtyEight midterm forecasts for the Senate, House and gubernatorial races.

Then Nathaniel Rakich and Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux join to discuss how abortion has played a role in elections this year and when we should know the results of next month’s midterms. Lastly, they all play a round of D.C.- and midterm-related trivia.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/what-does-the-midterm-model-say-with-two-weeks-left/