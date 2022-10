Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 29 October 2022 20:54 Hits: 4

It's the final day before Brazilians go to the polls and according to polling, the gap between President Bolsonaro and former President Luiz Ignacio Lula da Silva is getting ever closer.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/29/1132633489/the-latest-on-brazils-contentious-presidential-run-off