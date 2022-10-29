Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 29 October 2022 12:00 Hits: 5

When a jury earlier this year acquitted two of the 14 men charged in the bizarre plot by a group of far-right militiamen to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, there was immediate concern that we might be seeing a repeat of the disastrous failed prosecutions of other right-wing extremists. However, the subsequent convictions in August of the two ringleaders in the retrial of the same federal case alleviated some of those fears.

The state prosecutions of some of their cohorts on lesser charges lagged behind that federal case, and did not begin until earlier this month. On Wednesday, the results came in for the first of those trials, and this time around the verdict was clear: All three men were convicted on all charges, and relatively swiftly.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/guilty-guilty-guilty