Fox News Tries To Make Paul And Nancy Pelosi The Villains

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 29 October 2022 13:20 Hits: 5

All day long on Fox News hosts and guests have tried to soft pedal the vicious and violent attack on Speaker Pelosi's husband, flip it on its head and pretend it's his fault, Nancy's fault and of course Joe Biden's policies that are to blame.

Oh, and when a Democrat is attacked, whether they are politicians or not, it can never, ever be a partisan attack. Even if the guy is a QAnon Pizzagate freak.

"Why his home wasn't better protected is beyond me," Jenner mused. In light of the status, he's married to the second person in line for the presidency. Seems like Pelosi needs to reevaluate, and especially her security, especially in a violent city like San Francisco."

"I spent a lot of time in San Francisco. It is violent," she stressed. "It's imperative also that we don't make this a partisan issue. This happens to members of Congress, of all parties, Supreme Court justices and even people in my family."

This is sick.

DePape's attack can't be partisan, right Caitlyn?

On a WordPress blog, Depape ranted about censorship by the “elites” and “ruling class.” He also appears to have a website that reads “da Jews.” Sixteen hours ago, he posted the headline, “Why Colleges are becoming Cults.” He ranted about movies, writing, “The critics are f****** commie gate keepers. They love the sh******* movies ever as long as those movies are sh**** because they where…” read more

