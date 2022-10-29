Newsmax Host Wants Paul Pelosi 'Investigated,' Calls Attack 'Staged'

Articles

A billionaire bought Twitter, and with that, he opened the floodgates to racist and violent tweets and others that fire up the already conspiratorial right-wing base. I don't know why Elon Musk couldn't be like his other insufferable billionaire pals and jump in his dick rocket to venture into space. But no, Musk, who considers himself a free-speech absolutist, claimed that he was buying Twitter to "help humanity," even though he would have helped humanity by taking a flight into space and never returning. The minute the deal went through, Twitter became an even bigger shithole than it was. Just like that.

Conspiracy theories started circulating after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was severely injured during a home invasion. The culprit was a Q-nut, of course. A full-pledged, knuckle-dragging, election-denying MAGA disciple. Mr. Pelosi is recovering right now from brain surgery after David DePape, 42, attacked him while yelling, "Where is Nancy?" and then proceeded to attack Paul Pelosi, 82, with a hammer, causing him blunt-force trauma to his head and body.

It's pretty clear what happened, right? Well, not if you're Newsmax host Greg Kelly. He took to Twitter to suggest that the vicious attack was "staged," then said that the victim, Paul Pelosi, should be investigated.

I shit you not.

