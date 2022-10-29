Oh Great, Obamacare Is On The Ballot This Year, Too

Articles

There’s another pesky legal challenge to the Affordable Care Act (yes, another one because the 2,000-plus that have been filed in the past decade apparently didn’t do the trick). Last month, a federal judge ruled that parts of the ACA mandating no-additional-cost preventive care are unconstitutional. On its face, this case is about a single thing: whether the federal government can require the health insurance plans that businesses must provide to cover STD screenings and HIV prevention drugs at no out-of-pocket cost to subscribers. But as with many of the challenges to the law, there’s more at stake.

