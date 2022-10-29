The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Oh Great, Obamacare Is On The Ballot This Year, Too

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

Oh Great, Obamacare Is On The Ballot This Year, Too

There’s another pesky legal challenge to the Affordable Care Act (yes, another one because the 2,000-plus that have been filed in the past decade apparently didn’t do the trick). Last month, a federal judge ruled that parts of the ACA mandating no-additional-cost preventive care are unconstitutional. On its face, this case is about a single thing: whether the federal government can require the health insurance plans that businesses must provide to cover STD screenings and HIV prevention drugs at no out-of-pocket cost to subscribers. But as with many of the challenges to the law, there’s more at stake.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/oh-great-obamacare-ballot-year-too

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version