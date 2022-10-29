The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump Judge Rules Armed Election Observers Are Perfectly Okay

See, the Federalist Society only thinks lurkers are a threat when they're outside the house of a Supreme Court justice! Via Yahoo News:

PHOENIX (AP) -- A federal judge Friday refused to bar a group from monitoring outdoor ballot boxes in Arizona's largest county where watchers have shown up armed and in ballistic vests, saying to do so could violate the monitors' constitutional rights.

U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said the case remained open and that the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans could try again to make its argument against a group calling itself Clean Elections USA. A second plaintiff, Voto Latino, was removed from the case.

Liburdi concluded that "while this case certainly presents serious questions, the Court cannot craft an injunction without violating the First Amendment." The judge is a Trump appointee and a member of the Federalist Society, a conservative legal organization.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/trump-judge-rules-armed-election-observers

