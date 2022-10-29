Coldplay Plays Anthem Of This Iranian Revolution

Articles

Saturday, 29 October 2022

Friday night in Buenos Aires, Coldplay was joined on stage by actress Golshifteh Farahani to sing the anthem of Iranian youth fighting for their freedom, “Baraye” by Shervin Hajipour. The concert was shown around the world on Voice of America (VOA).

The video for "Baraye" was viewed nearly 40 million times on his Instagram page alone. It was later removed from his Instagram page and Shervin himself was arrested by security agents of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

His song, composed from tweets with its refrain of Woman. Life. Freedom. is seen around the world now, including recently in Times Square.

Source: Paris Match

