Pelosi Attacker Has Been Identified. Here Is What We Know So Far

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 28 October 2022 22:00 Hits: 2

New details keep pouring in after news broke that Nancy Pelosi's home, which she shares with her husband, Paul Pelosi, was broken into, and he was violently assaulted with a hammer. Paul Pelosi is currently undergoing brain surgery after David DePape, 42, attacked the 82-year-old while yelling, "Where is Nancy?"

Mr. Pelosi suffered from blunt-force trauma to his head and body.

DePape is/was an avid social media user who has embraced conspiracy theories in online posts.

.@SFPD identified the alleged attacker as 42-year-old David DePape. @CNN reached two of the man's relatives who told CNN he is estranged from his family. A review of his FB page shows he posted memes and conspiracy theories about Covid, the 2020 election, and the 1/6 attack. — Whitney Wild (@WhitneyWReports) October 28, 2022

When the police entered the Pelosis' home, the intruder said, "We are waiting for Nancy." We're not sure who "we" is, though.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/pelosi-attacker-has-been-identified-here