Pelosi Attacker Has Been Identified. Here Is What We Know So Far

New details keep pouring in after news broke that Nancy Pelosi's home, which she shares with her husband, Paul Pelosi, was broken into, and he was violently assaulted with a hammer. Paul Pelosi is currently undergoing brain surgery after David DePape, 42, attacked the 82-year-old while yelling, "Where is Nancy?"
Mr. Pelosi suffered from blunt-force trauma to his head and body.

DePape is/was an avid social media user who has embraced conspiracy theories in online posts.

When the police entered the Pelosis' home, the intruder said, "We are waiting for Nancy." We're not sure who "we" is, though.

