Affirmative Action The Supreme Court Could Overturn Another Major Precedent. This Time, Americans Might Agree. Oct. 28, 2022, at 6:00 AM PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY DAN DAO / GETTY IMAGES

The Supreme Court is poised to upend decades of precedent on affirmative action. This Monday, the justices will hear two cases challenging race-conscious admissions policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina. The universities use race as one of many factors when deciding which applicants to accept — a practice that has been affirmed multiple times by the Supreme Court, including in a 2003 case where the justices ruled that ensuring racial diversity in higher education is important enough to justify the limited use of race in college admissions.

Now, just months after the Supreme Court upended a decades-old precedent on abortion rights, the precedent on affirmative action is in peril.

Although public opinion on abortion is complex, Americans mostly did not want the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade and end the constitutional right to abortion. But a ruling limiting or ending affirmative action in higher education — though it would have a huge impact on college admissions — is less likely to draw public outrage. That’s because affirmative action is unpopular, even though Americans do want there to be diversity in higher education.

For example, a Washington Post/Schar School poll conducted Oct. 7-10 found that near-identical shares of Americans supported a Supreme Court ruling “banning colleges and universities from considering a student’s race and ethnicity when making decisions about student admissions” (63 percent), and thought programs that promote racial diversity in higher education are a good thing (64 percent). This is a great example of one of the central tensions in how Americans think about race-conscious admissions: Many people are uncomfortable with the concept of singling out racial minorities for special treatment if it means other students will have to meet a higher standard, even though they also want universities to have racially diverse student bodies.

Americans’ ambivalence about affirmative action is strong enough that a small tweak in question wording can result in a very different result. A Pew Research Center poll conducted in 2017 found that a sizable majority (71 percent) of Americans said that “affirmative action programs designed to increase the number of black and minority students on college campuses” are a good thing. Of course, this number might have changed over the past few years, but it suggests that reminding respondents about the aims of affirmative action programs — rather than simply telling them how race-conscious admissions works, as the Washington Post/Schar School poll did — may change the way people think about the concept.

A YouGov poll conducted in April tested this theory and found that framing does matter. When respondents were asked whether they supported or opposed “an affirmative action program for higher education that increases the share of Black and Hispanic students at selective institutions in the United States,” there wasn’t a clear consensus: Thirty-seven percent supported the programs, 34 percent opposed them and 29 percent said they weren’t sure. But a much larger majority (68 percent) said that race should not “be considered when evaluating [a student’s] admission to college,” and a plurality (46 percent) agreed that “[q]ualified minorities” should not be given “special preferences in higher education.”

The Washington Post/Schar School poll also found that larger shares of Americans thought that white students (62 percent) and Asian students (66 percent) have “a fair chance” of getting into a good college, compared with the shares who thought the same about Black students (43 percent) and Hispanic and Latino students (44 percent). Despite this consensus that discrimination exists in college admissions, Americans are much less likely to favor affirmative action when it’s framed as a zero-sum game. (This feeling that the playing field should be level extends beyond affirmative action: The Washington Post/Schar School poll found Americans were overwhelmingly likely to oppose preferential treatment for applicants whose parents went to the same school.)

YouGov also conducted an experiment as part of their April poll, asking half the sample what they thought about an affirmative action program that would “increase the share of Black and Hispanic students,” while asking the other half what they thought about an affirmative action program that would “decrease the share of Asian and white students.” Respondents who said they supported “affirmative action in college admissions” (an earlier question in the poll) were much more likely to say they supported a program increasing the share of Black and Hispanic students (70 percent) than a program decreasing the share of Asian and white students (37 percent), indicating that even those in favor of race-conscious admissions in theory don’t like the idea of giving some students a boost at other racial and ethnic groups’ expense.

So what does all of this mean for the Supreme Court? The two cases facing the justices raise slightly different issues: Harvard is accused of unconstitutionally discriminating against Asian American applicants through its race-conscious process, while the challenge against UNC-Chapel Hill argues that considering race in admissions violates civil rights law and the Constitution. As the cases have unfolded, universities across the country have weighed in, many saying that race-conscious admissions actually are the best way to ensure a racially diverse student body — and that without it, there will be fewer minority students at selective schools.

Even though the justices ruled only six years ago that the University of Texas could consider race in its admissions process, the court is much more conservative now, and it seems likely that the justices will limit how universities can use race as a factor for admissions, or ban it entirely. And if that happens, many Americans may think that’s the right outcome — particularly if the justices say they’re acting to protect Asian American students from discrimination.

