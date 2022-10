Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 28 October 2022 21:01 Hits: 2

Will Oregon elect its first Republican governor in 40 years? According to FiveThirtyEight’s forecast, the race is a dead heat between Republican Christine Drazan and Democrat Tina Kotek. Third party candidate Betsy Johnson is also getting notable support and could draw votes from Kotek.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/could-a-republican-really-win-the-oregon-governors-race/