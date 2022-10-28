Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 28 October 2022 15:43 Hits: 0

National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Rick Scott (R-Fla.) gave Fox News host Sean Hannity a small silver trophy on Thursday night to celebrate him as a “Champion of Freedom” at a town hall–style event in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Scott feted former President Trump in the same way at his Mar-a-Lago estate in April of last year because he said Trump “worked hard” on border security, the economy and holding China “accountable.”

The Senate Republican campaign chairman heaped praise on Hannity while they shared the stage with Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), who is running for reelection.

“I’m the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, I created an award for people that care about freedom. Who do you think should get this?” Scott asked while an audience gathered around the stage cheered.

“Sean Hannity, you care about freedom. What you do on your show to fight for freedom around this country is unbelievable and unparalleled, so this is for you,” Scott said.

“Oh my God,” replied Hannity, who seemed genuinely surprised by the award.

Scott walked into the event holding a bright red box under his arm containing the engraved silver trophy, which has the size and shape of a fruit bowl.

“What is that?” Hannity asked, pointing to the red box, as soon as Scott walked on stage.

Hannity held the award aloft and showed it to the crowd.

“So when I was a kid I played hockey. I wanted a Stanley Cup. Now I got one,” he quipped.

Scott has also presented the Champion of Freedom award to Miriam Adelson, the wife of the late GOP mega-donor Sheldon Adelson, and to conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/3709387-senate-republican-campaign-chairman-gives-hannity-champion-of-freedom-trophy/