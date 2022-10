Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 28 October 2022 22:26 Hits: 2

Former President Obama will appear Friday evening at a campaign event in Atlanta for Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

Coverage of the event is ongoing.

Watch the live video above.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/3710041-watch-live-obama-campaigns-for-warnock-in-georgia/