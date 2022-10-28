The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Billionaire Buys Twitter; Fires Millionaire CEOs

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

Billionaire Buys Twitter; Fires Millionaire CEOs

Tesla CEO Elon Musk completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter on Thursday after a chaotic, months-long buyout process, leaving the richest man on the planet in control of one of the world's most widely used social media and communication platforms.

Musk wasted no time imposing himself on the company, swiftly firing several top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal.

"The bird is freed," Musk tweeted late Thursday.

A self-described free speech absolutist who has proven in practice to be anything but, Musk has yet to fully detail his vision for Twitter, but critics of the takeover fear that the billionaire's suggestions thus far—including reversing the permanent bans of former President Donald Trump and potentially other figures such as the hate-spewing conspiracy monger Alex Jones—could further deluge the platform with disinformation ahead of key elections in the United States and Brazil.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/billionaire-buys-twitter-fires-other

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version