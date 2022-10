Articles

Herschel Walker has now wiped out Raphael Warnock's lead in the Real Clear Politics polling average. He's led Warnock in the four most recent polls listed at FiveThirtyEight (although one is from Walker's own campaign and two are from right-wing media outlets).

Chuck Schumer is concerned.

????Schumer to Biden: "The state where we're going downhill is Georgia. It's hard to believe that they will go for Herschel Walker." pic.twitter.com/m5ELvQAUYO — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 27, 2022

Do October surprises even work anymore?

