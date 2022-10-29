Articles

Desi Lydic, correspondent for The Daily Show tells us the history of Halloween, including some details that I wasn't aware of. Most impressively, she actually pronounces Samhain correctly. No, it's not Sam Hain.

But the truly scary part about Halloween has nothing to do with Halloween per se. No, the scariest part is that we're just a few weeks away from Thanksgiving, when you have to spend the whole day with your family, including your drunken MAGAt uncle.

Have a safe and happy holiday.

Open thread below...

