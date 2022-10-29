The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

The History Of Halloween

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

The History Of Halloween

Desi Lydic, correspondent for The Daily Show tells us the history of Halloween, including some details that I wasn't aware of. Most impressively, she actually pronounces Samhain correctly. No, it's not Sam Hain.

But the truly scary part about Halloween has nothing to do with Halloween per se. No, the scariest part is that we're just a few weeks away from Thanksgiving, when you have to spend the whole day with your family, including your drunken MAGAt uncle.

Have a safe and happy holiday.

Open thread below...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/history-halloween

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version