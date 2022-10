Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 27 October 2022 09:03 Hits: 4

Midterm voters are being inundated with political ads, and a lot of them are focused on crime. But a recent change in data collection paints an incomplete picture of the U.S. violent crime rate.

(Image credit: Jack Berman/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/27/1131825858/us-crime-data-midterm-elections