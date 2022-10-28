'Homophobic Crap': Woman Goes Off During Board Of Trustees Meeting

Articles

A woman went off on the Maury County Board of Trustees in Tennessee after an innocuous pride display in a library somehow prompted pearl-clutching, causing the banning of books to ensue. Conservatives don't have policies to offer, so they launch culture wars against teachers, librarians, and people who are just trying to do their jobs.

Conservatives today remind me of the Moral Majority, which was founded in 1979 by Jerry Falwell Sr. and dissolved in the 80s. If you're an oldster like me, you might remember them.

Maury County Commissioner Aaron Miller – who runs the local organization Foundation for Liberty and Freedom – was at the center of the shit show, calling on Library Director Zachary Fox to resign. And Fox did resign.

“The library invested your tax dollars into a book display for LGBT History Month,” Miller said, according to LGBTQ Nation. "This was surprising, considering that June is already Pride Month, a period of celebration for the LGBT community."

Miller went on to claim that the materials were "child-targeted."

"As a father, my line in the sand was crossed when the library exhibited a bright, colorful display of no less than 28 books for this past Pride Month, all of which were written and marketed specifically for minors, especially young children," he insisted.

Jessee Graham wasn't having any of it.

