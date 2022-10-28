CREW Asks Congress To Investigate Clarence And Ginni Thomas

Articles

It speaks volumes about where we are in this country that there hasn’t already been an investigation into this couple's outrageously, corrupt and, in Ginni's case, allegedly criminal behavior. But better late than never, I guess.

Appearing on MSNBC Thursday, Noah Bookbinder, the head of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), pointed out that Ginni Thomas’ extensive efforts to overturn the 2020 election, alone, warrant investigating. But she also has a federal position. “She serves on the Library of Congress Trust Fund Board which controls a great deal of money, federal money. and, you know, somebody working within the federal government who essentially worked to overturn that government, that's a problem in and of itself,” Bookbinder said.

Ya think?

“Even more troubling,” Bookbinder continued, is the fact that Justice Clarence Thomas has not recused himself from cases about the 2020 election and efforts to overturn it, despite his wife’s communication with the White House on related issues. “That seems like a clear conflict of interest,” Bookbinder added, but there’s “certainly a tremendous appearance of bias.”

