Dems Release Attack Ads In AZ, NC For Threats To Social Security

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 28 October 2022 10:27 Hits: 4

The Democrats are rolling out new ads about Republican plans to go after Social Security and Medicare. Finally! But remember, typical voters have only just started paying attention. Via the Maddow Blog:

In the closing weeks of an election increasingly dominated by economic issues, the Senate Democrats’ top super PAC is focusing on Social Security in new ad buys worth at least $1 million each aimed at Republicans in Arizona and North Carolina. In the Arizona cut, the narrator asks what nominee Blake Masters’ plan is “while we’re struggling just to stay afloat.”

The commercial is unsubtle, and it makes use of the Republican candidate’s own rhetoric, including recent remarks in which he suggested privatizing Social Security.

The Senate Majority PAC, which has close ties to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, also began airing a related spot in North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race, targeting Republican Rep. Ted Budd.

