How PA Republicans Laid Groundwork For 'Rigged Election' Charges

You've heard Trump bellowing about the "rigged" presidential election in Pennsylvania. You probably read about his plans to claim the same thing after the mid-terms -- that officials "suddenly found" millions of ballots to undermine his victories.

What you probably don't know is that Trump backers in the state's legislature openly blew up bipartisan proposals to allow those mail-in ballots to be counted so the results would be available on election night.

That's right. The TV reality star rewrote the story line so it would fall in line with his version of reality. He wanted all those ballots to pile up so he could claim fraud. And now he's going to do it again.

Between the primary and the general election, some folks eyed making changes to pre-empt a drawn-out vote-counting process in November. The Department of State recommended changing the law to allow pre-canvassing three weeks ahead of Election Day, and the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania made a similar ask. But talks between the Democratic governor and the majority-Republican state legislature didn’t go anywhere. read more

