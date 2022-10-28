GQP Candidate: 'Leftists' Cannot Be Christian

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 28 October 2022

MAGAt candidate Derrick Van Orden, who is running for Wisconsin's Third Congressional District, was speaking at a prayer breakfast when he said that leftists could not be Christian:

Derrick Van Orden, the Republican candidate in Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional race, said that “leftists” cannot be Christian at a prayer breakfast in Sparta last week. “There are many God-fearing Christians who are Democrats, there’s not a single God fearing Christian that is a leftist, because those two things are incompatible,” said Van Orden in an audio recording taken by an attendee of the breakfast and given to the Tribune by the Pfaff campaign. Van Orden continued to compare “leftists” to false prophets who don’t like the U.S. and called for a return to the Judeo-Christian values that “this country was based on.”

The article goes on to report that Van Orden claims to be a member of the Bible Baptist Church, which believes that being gay, lesbian, or bisexual is a sexual perversion and lumps them in with incest and bestiality.

After Pfaff expressed his umbrage, Van Orden, being the cowardly bully that he is, attacked Pfaff again, but avoided answering the questions put to him.

