Happy Halloween! C&L's Best Horror Movies Of 2022

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 28 October 2022 13:57 Hits: 4

2022 saw a plethora of good horror movies for us to sink our teeth in, including some real low budget gems.

If you like gore, there's plenty to choose from.

The Sadness is a rip roaring South Korean plague film that pulls no punches at all and the gore is exquisite and unrelenting.

Cronenberg's Crimes of the Future is a body horror film that is simply a Cronenburg.

Terrifier 2 is a splatter fest beyond compare.

Here are a couple of low budget films caught my eye and are worth a viewing.

When I Consume You -- Hellbender -- Deadstream did a lot with a little and were very clever indeed.

Now for my top picks. (I was unable to see Smile for this review :-()

I numbered them, but you're allowed to move them around and add your own favorites from 2022.

10) Fresh

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/cls-best-horror-movies-2022