Happy Halloween! C&L's Best Horror Movies Of 2022

2022 saw a plethora of good horror movies for us to sink our teeth in, including some real low budget gems.
If you like gore, there's plenty to choose from.
The Sadness is a rip roaring South Korean plague film that pulls no punches at all and the gore is exquisite and unrelenting.
Cronenberg's Crimes of the Future is a body horror film that is simply a Cronenburg.
Terrifier 2 is a splatter fest beyond compare.
Here are a couple of low budget films caught my eye and are worth a viewing.
When I Consume You -- Hellbender -- Deadstream did a lot with a little and were very clever indeed.
Now for my top picks. (I was unable to see Smile for this review :-()
I numbered them, but you're allowed to move them around and add your own favorites from 2022.
10) Fresh
