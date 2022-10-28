NRCC Gives Hannity Award For Helping Elect GOP Candidates Nightly

Articles

On Thursday evening during one of his fake "town halls," Sean Hannity received a special award from Senator Rick Scott.

The "award" was on behalf of Florida Republican candidates and lawmakers like Marco Rubio. It's the same made up "award" Rick Scott gave to Donald Trumpafter the insurrection.

Hannity has been trying to boost the candidacies of Dr. Oz, Herschel Walker, Marco Rubio and many other Republicans by continually hosting softball interviews and phony town halls almost nightly. These are used to prop up floundering, unqualified right-wing celebrities, while at the same time deriding their political rivals.

"I'm the chairman of the National Republican Central Committee, I created an award for people who care about freedom," Scott said.

"Who do you think should get this?" The Florida Senator asked on Hannity's own program.

"Sean Hannity, you care about freedom. What you do on your show to fight for freedom around this country is unbelievable," The NRCC chairman said.

"This is for you," Scott said, handing Hannity a trophy.

Sean Hannity excepted the award as if he just won the Miss Teen America USA.

"My God," he said, feigning surprise.

"Well deserved," Scott said.

Hannity has made it his mission for the midterms to give millions of dollars of free publicity and infomercial-type propaganda for all Republicans.

