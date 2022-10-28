Fox Bashes White House For Not Condemning Hammer Attacks

Articles

Published on Friday, 28 October 2022

Fox New's Outnumbered program opened their show by using the vicious attack on Paul Pelosi to bash the White House for not condemning all hammer attacks in the country.

I kid you not.

Emily Compagno basically celebrated the rising crime rates as an aside. They appeared giddy that this crime would aid in Fox News' continual efforts to elect Republicans.

After Tomi Lahren claimed other Americans are being attacked too, but don't have the Capitol police protecting them (Huh?) Emily Compagno jumped in.

"I posture that it's sometimes difficult to stomach the sometimes selective condemnation coming out of the White House,' she said.

So that's what makes her sick?

"Rightly so, the president condemned this attack and called the Speaker and inquired after Paul's stability -- rightly so... condemnation -- "she said.

"I don't remember them doing that when we watched an elderly Asian American get stabbed in the face multiple times or attacks with hammers here in the states... that has affected thousands of Americans that are victims of these crimes.." she said.

Who knew there was a hammer attack epidemic? Why is the White House supposed to comment on every act of violence in the entire country?

Then Compagno lied, "if we're going the political route, the Marco Rubio volunteer that was just hospitalized, blood all over his face -- I don't remember the White House condemning that," Compagno said.

