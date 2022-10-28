Marge Sent Ominous Tweet Hours Before Violent Attack On Paul Pelosi

Articles

Friday, 28 October 2022

Someone broke into Nancy Pelosi's home that she shares with her husband, Paul, looking for the House Speaker with a hammer in his hands. Nancy wasn't in town, but Paul Pelosi was "violently assaulted" with the weapon and is currently recovering in the hospital.



Shades of January 6.

According to a source, the intruder confronted Paul Pelosi in their San Francisco home, shouting, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?"

On Thursday night, controversial Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who asked former President Donald Trump for a pardon before he disgracefully left office, tweeted an ominous message.

"Just wait until tomorrow," Rep. Sporkfoot tweeted last night.

Just wait until tomorrow. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene???????? (@RepMTG) October 28, 2022

She hasn't explained her weird tweet but only followed it up with this:

