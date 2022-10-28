RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel Just Took Cruelty To A Whole Different Level

Articles

Cruelty has become the Republican party's raison d'etre ever since the rise of Donald Trump. It doesn't seem like the GOP has any policies to run on, so McDaniel attacked President Biden, who suffers from a stutter, and John Fetterman, who just had a stroke, by telling host Hugh Hewitt, "Maybe they can get a full sentence out."

That's not even a little bit funny, Ronna Romney McDaniel, but former President Donald Trump's firebreathing, lint-licking base will think it's hilarious, and the twice impeached one-term loser is the leader of her party.

Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker said last week, "I am work with many police officers," but I guess Ronna Romney thinks he sounds coherent. And then there is Trump bootlicker Kari Lake who sounds like she needs to be Baker Acted on any given day. If you were a therapist and Marjorie Taylor Greene or Lauren Boebert walked into your office, you'd throw your arms in the air, walk out the door and quit. You know it's true. Don't even get me started on Louie Gohmert, Paul Gosar, Jim Jordan, or Lindsey Graham.

The list of sane Republicans is very, very short.

And here is the leader of the Republican Party trying to say words:

