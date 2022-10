Articles

The Uvalde, Texas, school shooting left many people demanding change. In Oregon, a former Marine turned in his AR-15 to be destroyed and activists got a large gun safety measure on the midterm ballot.

This is the first episode of American Turning Point, a series from ABC News and FiveThirtyEight.

