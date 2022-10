Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 27 October 2022 00:47 Hits: 3

Control of the U.S. Congress is at stake on Nov. 8, when American voters will elect new representatives in the House and Senate. As VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson explains, just a handful of races across the country will decide whether Democrats remain in power or Republicans win the majority.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/a/key-states-arizona-pennsylvania-and-georgia-will-decide-control-of-us-congress/6807368.html