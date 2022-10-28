The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Economy, Abortion Top Concerns as Voters Elect New US Congress

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

Economy, Abortion Top Concerns as Voters Elect New US Congress U.S. voters are weighing heavy issues as they head to the polls this November. From inflation to abortion rights, to border security and crime, concerns about the direction of the country will motivate voters to either keep Democrats in power or give Republicans a chance to control both the U.S. Senate and House. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson has more from the voters. Videographer: Scott Stearns

Read more https://www.voanews.com/a/economy-abortion-top-concerns-as-voters-elect-new-us-congress/6809044.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version