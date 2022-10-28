Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 28 October 2022 00:59 Hits: 6

U.S. voters are weighing heavy issues as they head to the polls this November. From inflation to abortion rights, to border security and crime, concerns about the direction of the country will motivate voters to either keep Democrats in power or give Republicans a chance to control both the U.S. Senate and House. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson has more from the voters. Videographer: Scott Stearns

Read more https://www.voanews.com/a/economy-abortion-top-concerns-as-voters-elect-new-us-congress/6809044.html