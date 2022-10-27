Judge Reads Jan 6 Rioter The Riot Act Before Sentencing

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 27 October 2022 20:17 Hits: 4

On Thursday, Judge Amy Berman Jackson handed down a 90-month prison sentence to Capitol rioter Albuquerque Cosper Head shortly after delivering a harsh statement to the insurrectionist. Head, from Tennessee, tried to deceive Officer Michael Fanone on Jan. 6, saying he was attempting to help him; however, he pleaded guilty to yanking Fanone away from the police lines while shouting, "I got one!" That enabled others to drag Fanone away, tase him, and rob him of his police badge and radio, according to Politico.

Judge Jackson didn't believe Head was trying to protect Fanone.

"He was your prey; he was your trophy," she told the defendant, according to Politico's Kyle Cheney. "He was protecting the very essence of democracy, the peaceful transfer of power after a democratic election. He was protecting America. That's who Officer Fanone was. That's what Officer Fanone was doing. You made choices over and over again to go after him and not disengage."

"The dark shadow of tyranny, unfortunately, has not gone away," she added. "Some people are directing their vitriol at Officer Fanone and not at the people who summoned the mob in the first place."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/judge-gives-rioter-who-attacked-cop-long