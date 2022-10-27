Progressive Caucus Chair: Freedom Is On The Ballot

Articles

We hear all the time that this time, this election is really the most consequential of our lifetime. It just so happens that this time it really is. What is on the ballot this time is our freedoms: freedom to vote and have your vote counted in a free and fair election; freedom to make choices about our own bodies; freedom to have economic security and a future where we thrive not just survive; freedom to live in a real democracy where extremist white supremacist groups are not given fuel and encouragement to be violent, dehumanizing and undermining of our government.

That’s what we had for my first four years in Congress in a Donald Trump presidency and Republican control of Congress. Today’s Republican Party has become a corrupt, extremist, Big Lie cult party that seeks to take your freedoms from us. That is what is on the ballot. And unlike the past where sometimes Democrats would run solely as an opposition party (“we’re better than the other guy”), this year we run not only as an opposition party with serious freedoms on the ballot, but also as a proposition party that has actually delivered real results for working people, poor folks and people of color even with the smallest margins in history.

Of all the issues that will be on the ballot in November, none have perhaps shaped and changed our collective psyche more than our right to safe and legal abortion.

