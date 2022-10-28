The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The GOP And Inflation - What's Their Solution?

Trae Crowder hollers out about the GOP running on complaints about inflation but unable to come up with any real solutions. In fact, their ideas would actually make things much worse than doing nothing. Things like giving more tax breaks to the rich and to corporations despite their exploiting the situation for their profit and, of course, making things even harder for the poor.

