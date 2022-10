Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 27 October 2022 09:01 Hits: 3

Polls found that young people were among the least likely to vote this fall. But the end of Roe v. Wade has helped boost voter registration among them. Other issues are also important to young voters.

(Image credit: Kayla Wolf for NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/27/1131652755/young-voters-midterm-election-abortion-economy