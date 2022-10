Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 27 October 2022 09:03 Hits: 4

Inflation upended President Biden's domestic agenda and is a top issue for voters heading into the midterms. We track how the White House changed its approach, and how voters have responded.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/27/1131825872/rising-prices-take-a-toll-on-democrats-how-has-biden-responded-to-inflation