Fail Of The Week: Indiana Senator's Dance With A Gas Pump

Republican Sen. Todd Young of Indiana took time away from voting in favor of allowing companies to continue to price-gouge Americans for insulin, to do a campaign theater photo shoot. Sen. Young is currently in a tight race with Democratic candidate Tom McDermott. Young knows where his bread is buttered—corporate price-gouging inflation! No, silly! Joe Biden’s ability to control both the weather and world inflation! Young tweeted out an image showing himself, standing very still—even for a still photograph—play-acting at getting ready to pump some gas.

With the tweet came Young’s condemnation of President Joe Biden. “Stopped to fill up in Gary while on my Hoosier Jobs Tour. A gallon of gas was under $2 when President Biden took office. It’s now nearly $4 dollars.” It was a bit much, even for a Republican. As with most political theater, the disingenuous quality of it all hit harder than the sophomoric point Young was attempting to score points with.

Here is Todd, filling up his invisible car in Gary, Indiana—according to Todd, at least.

