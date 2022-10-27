JD Vance Dithers About Abortion Ban Exceptions

Articles

Vance probably thought he’d get nothing but softballs teed up for him to attack opponent Tim Ryan during a Fox News appearance Thursday. But asking about exceptions to an abortion ban is hardly any kind of gotcha.

Yet Vance was clearly clueless about how to answer.

First up, co-anchor John Roberts, who is no liberal mouthpiece. He noted that Vance supports Sen. Lindsey Graham’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. “But where do you come down on the issue of exceptions to that, you know, in the case of rape, incest or other particular exceptions?” Roberts asked.

Vance’s first bob and weave was to say “of course you have to have some reasonable exceptions” but he would not or could not say what they were.

“So, what’s reasonable to you?” Roberts asked.

Vance tried to avoid the question again. “I just want to save as many lives as possible,” he said. But he could not even say he wants to save the life of a mother endangered by a pregnancy. Instead, he blathered about making it affordable to have a baby or to use adoption services “if they need to.” Then he quickly segued to suggesting that women are so upset about crime and inflation they’ll vote for him anyway.

So, Roberts tried again. “What exceptions are reasonable to you?” he pressed.

