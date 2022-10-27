If This Doesn't Send A Chill Down Your Spine, Nothing Will

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 27 October 2022 12:22 Hits: 3

I think I was 12 when I learned that Christianity wasn't actually the foundation of our country the nuns described. As a young Philadelphian, I toured just about every local historical site, where I learned that Founders like Ben Franklin and Thomas Jefferson probably didn't even consider themselves orthodox Christians -- instead, they were likely Deists. (Something that today would fall into the category of "spiritual but not religious.")

But there's one thing we know for sure. The people who wrote and signed our founding documents were deeply suspicious of state religion, having witnessed the damage it did in England and in the American colonies. That's why they wrote barriers against religious political influence into the Constitution.

And that's why this little discussion with Larry Kudlow and Mike Pence horrified me. From Kudlow's show:

"These lefties want to scrap religion, Mike Pence, and I think it's a terrible mistake," Kudlow said.

"Well, the radical left believes that the freedom of religion is the freedom from religion. But it's nothing the American founders ever thought of or generations of Americans fought to defend," Pence said.

And then he said this.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/if-doesnt-send-chill-down-your-spine