Even Kanye's School Has Shuttered Over His Big Antisemitic Mouth

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 27 October 2022 14:23 Hits: 3

Executives with athletic shoe company Skechers escorted antisemitic musician Kanye West from one of its Los Angeles buildings. Ye's fall from grace is escalating, so much so that the bigoted musician is no longer a billionaire. And the hits just keep on coming as Ye is no longer in direct contact with his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and his bank of choice has cut ties with him.

Ye's world is collapsing, and he only has himself to blame after threatening to go "DEFCON 3" on Jewish people.

Kanye said, "I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can't drop me, now what?" So, they responded to his "now what" question.

Companies that have broken up with Ye include Adidas, Balenciaga, Creative Artists Agency, Cohen Clair Lans Greifer Thorpe & Rottenstreich, Foot Locker, Vogue Partnership, Gap, JPMorgan Chase, MRC, United Talent Agency, and, according to Fortune, collectors of Ye's shoes and clothes are offloading them now, and the secondary market for those items has deflated, with prices dropping 30% or more.

And now his fancy pants school, Donda Academy, named after his mother, has shuttered for the time being.

The Times reports:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/even-kanyes-school-has-shuttered-over-his