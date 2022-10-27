Republicans Are Coming For Gay Marriage

Articles

During Wednesday's governor debate in South Carolina, Republican Gov. Henry McMaster told voters that he believes gay marriage should be banned.

McMaster debated Democratic nominee Joe Cunningham in Columbia, South Carolina.

The question of gay marriage came up. McMaster was hopeful the (kangaroo) Supreme Court would overturn their previous ruling.

The debate moderator asked If the court reverses the ruling that it had in the past and throws it back to the states, what would he do.

"Well, gay marriage, it is in our constitution, is not allowed, and under our state law, it is not allowed," McMaster said.

"I would follow the state law whatever the state law is. But maybe I'm old-fashioned, but I think a marriage ought to be between a man and woman just like I think boys oughta play in boys sports and girls oughta play in girl sports," he said.

McMaster is the dictionary definition of a "good ol' boy."

Republicans are hoping the Supreme Court reverses every decision that benefits minorities, to revert this country back to a white Christian nationalist society.

