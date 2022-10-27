Yikes: Stand Back, Tuckems Is Projecting At An IMAX-Level

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 27 October 2022 15:49 Hits: 3

Fox News host Tucker Carlson suggested that Democrats want voters to vote for the party instead of the candidate. And that's hilarious since he specifically brought up John Fetterman, whose opponent, Dr. Oz, is a political newbie and an overprivileged, self-entitled windbag. And we get it, Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson; You're just like Oz. It sure sounds like Tuck is dipping in projection, as he implies that Democrats are putting party over country.

"It's not about the person. It's about the party," Tucker insisted. "It's not about the individual. It's about the group. And to prove it, they can even run mentally defective candidates who can barely speak and not only expect them to win but expect you to accept the outcome no matter how transparently absurd it is."

Tucker said that John Fetterman, not Herschel Walker, is "mentally defective." And he failed to mention Walker's very dark history, including domestic abuse, his fondness for playing Russian Roulette, the fact he has dissociative identity disorder, his newest scandal of allegations being lobbed at the Republican nominee of funding abortions, and how many children Herschel has, after all, he's hidden a couple of them.

In contrast, Fetterman had a stroke.

And then he introduced his guest, Glenn Greenwald, who I don't even want to talk about right now because he is such a ridiculous person. I could write volumes about the guy, but I'd have to get a bucket because I'll be throwing up the entire time -- while typing!

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/stand-back-tucker-carlson-projecting-imax