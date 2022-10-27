Paul Ryan: GOP Voters Don't Want Trump - He's Too Unpopular

Articles

Former Speaker Paul Ryan, formerly of Wisconsin, went on Fox Business' "Varney & Co." where he started trash talking TFG and gave Trump no chance of ever being nominated for POTUS again:

In an interview on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.” programme on Tuesday, Mr Ryan said: “We won’t nominate Trump because we want to win.” “The new swing voter in America is the suburban voter. And it’s really clear that the suburban voter doesn’t like Trump. We are so much more likely to lose with Trump because of the fact that he is not popular with the suburban voter. Why would we want to risk giving a nomination to somebody that we know-we haven’t... my party hasn’t lost this much this fast than we have with Trump.” “We lost the House, the Senate and the White House in a span of two years. I don’t want to repeat that. I want to win. And that’s why I think we’re going to nominate somebody who can win.”

Wow! Did Ryan somehow find a spine in the past three years? The Paul Ryan I remember would genuflect before Trump and was afraid to disagree with him about anything. Of course, Ryan probably finds it easier to talk with false bravado now that he doesn't have any skin in the game anymore.

I would have been much more impressed and more inclined to listen to Ryan if he was saying this stuff when he had any authority to back it up. Now, he sounds like a petulant has-been who has no real power any more to influence anything.

