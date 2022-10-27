Fairfax County Board Of Supervisors Rejects Youngkin's Transgender Policies

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 27 October 2022 16:21 Hits: 4

Virginia's Governor decided to attack transgender students for political gain. Fail.

Fairfax County Board of Supervisors has opposed Youngkin's proposals saying they would do more harm than good.

The board voted 9-1 against Youngkin.

"The board stated in a letter that the "2022 Model Policies on the Privacy, Dignity, and Respect for All Students and Parents in Virginia's Public Schools" would cause more harm than good and that it does not align with the Fairfax County Public Schools beliefs.

"Your model policies -- and the discrimination inherent to them -- will have a chilling effect on our continued ability to attract the world's most innovative companies to Fairfax County. To put it bluntly, discrimination is bad for business," board chairman Jeffrey McKay said in the letter.