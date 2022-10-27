Republican Rep Claims A 'Secret Cabal' Of Black Leaders In Charge

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 27 October 2022 17:00 Hits: 2

South Carolina Republican Ralph Norman told RAV that a secret cabal that may include Eric Holder and Barack Obama is actually running the country.

The Republican party is no longer a political party and has turned into a complete racist QAnon conspiracy message board. It wasn’t accidental that he pulled out the scary Black leaders to target.

If Republicans retake the House, Rep. Norman said, they will subpoena as many people as they can.

Usually Congressional committees are empowered when there is actual evidence of corruption or malfeasance. Not disagreeing over policy.

"The whole administration is rogue administration," he said. "I guess we all know that Joe Biden s not running this country. There is a cabal of un-elected elitists who are running this country -- probably Barack Obama is involved, Probably Eric Holder, but who knows?”

What a f**king monster.

It's a ‘secret Black people’ attack.

This is deep state 101.

Here's the meaning of the word "rogue" from Merriam-Webster since Norman doesn't have a clue.

A nation whose leaders defy international law or norms of international behavior.

To begin to behave in an independent or uncontrolled way that is not authorized, normal, or expected

A rogue administration happened under Trump when he empowered scum of the earth Rudy Giuliani as a secret State department emissary to try and force Ukraine President to get dirt on Biden or else.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/republican-congressman-claims-secret-cabal